* Said on Monday DNB Bank ASA, DNB Markets sold on Sept. 5 total of 28.8 million shares in Norwegian Property, corresponding to 5.25 pct of company's share capital and votes

* Following transaction, DNB-group's holding in Norwegian Property is 0.01 pct

