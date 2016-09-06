Sept 6 Erne Ventures SA :

* Reported on Monday that it has purchased a 24.94 pct stake in Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o. for 43,650 zlotys

* Graphene Solutions is dedicated to the development and commercialization of technological applications of flake graphene oxide dispersion technology and reduced graphene oxide

* Signed a letter of intent in July to buy the stake

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: