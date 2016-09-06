Sept 6 Kredyt Inkaso SA :

* Said on Monday that the funds managed by Aviva Investors Poland TFI SA sold their entire 8.61 pct stake (1,114,168 shares) in the company in a tender offer announced by WPEF VI Holding V

* WPEF VI Holding V BV, unit of Waterland Private Equity Investments BV, announced tender on July 26

