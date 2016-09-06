BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Futuris SA :
* Said on Monday that has not redeemed its bonds due in Aug., 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: