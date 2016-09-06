UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
** EM specialist Ashmore -3.7%, falling back from 2-yr highs hit recently
** Adjusted EBITDA of £130.9 mln; Morgan Stanley flags this ~2% below cons. expectations (though adjusting for exceptional fee rebates, would be broadly in-line says broker)
** Broker says outlook for EMD & ASHM fund performance has significantly improved, but potentially slower recovery starting to make strong share price rally look stretched (analyst 4 star for recommendation accuracy on ASHM, per Starmine)
** Liberum flags very cautious comments re. a return to net inflows in the short-term
** Stock up ~25% in last three months amid lack of signs from US that it will do anything aggressive with interest rates into next yr and stabilization of China's economy
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.