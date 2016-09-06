MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 6 Tech-Value SpA :
* Said on Monday that it recorder H1 preliminary production value of over 5.0 million euros ($5.6 million), with a double-digit growth year on year
* The results do not include contributions of investee companies Solve.it Srl and iSolutionDesign Srl
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.