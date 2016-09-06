Sept 6 Tech-Value SpA :

* Said on Monday that it recorder H1 preliminary production value of over 5.0 million euros ($5.6 million), with a double-digit growth year on year

* The results do not include contributions of investee companies Solve.it Srl and iSolutionDesign Srl

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)