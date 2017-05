Sept 6 MedicPen AB (publ) :

* Says has signed agreement with RafflesMedical Group in Beijing

* Says will together conduct a study to test how Medimi will work with GSM connectivity

* The goal is that study with RafflesMedical will start at end of Q4 2016

