Sept 7 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Said on Tuesday H1 rental income rises to 37.5 million euros ($42.18 million), almost triple the prior year's figure of 13.8 million euros and 100 percent of the pro rata forecast for the full year of 2016

* IFRS earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the first half of 2016 doubled to 32.9 million euros compared to the previous year's level of 16.1 million euros

* H1 net profit increased sharply to 7.2 million euros after a level of 0.3 million euros in the prior year's comparable period

* H1 net profit adjusted for measurement effects, non- recurring and special items (EPRA earnings/FFO) before non-controlling interests amounted to 5.3 million euros

* Fine-tuning of 2016 full year forecast: instead of the planned FFO before minority interests of just under 20 million euros, the Executive Board now expects FFO before minority interests for the full year to amount to 19.1 million euros and 13.9 million euros after minority interests; new FFO target is 0.27 euro per share

* 2017 forecast: FFO of roughly 18 million euros / 0.34 euro per share; rental income to total 77 million euros and FFO before minority interests of around 25 million euros and roughly 18 million euros after minority interests

($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)