Sept 7 Testa Inmuebles en Renta SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders approved the merger with Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA at the extraordinary general meeting

* The merger is approved in accordance with the project that was agreed and signed by the boards of directors of Testa and Merlin on June 21

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)