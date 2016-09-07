BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
* Moody's analyst says sees reinsurance prices falling up to 5 percent in 2017, further price softening 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.