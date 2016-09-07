BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
Sept 7 African Bank Ltd:
* African Bank Ltd says African Bank repurchases $207 mln worth of foreign bonds
* Denominated bond holders issued under its $6 bln euro medium term note (EMTN)
* African Bank Ltd says bank repurchased $134 mln worth of bonds from U.S. dollar bondholders and 79 mln swiss francs worth of bonds from swiss franc bond holders
* Buyback announcement follows EMTN public tender offer and open market repurchases announced in July 2016 of $325 mln worth of bonds
* African Bank Ltd says repurchased a weighted average of just under 52 pct of its EMTN bonds since April 2016
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.