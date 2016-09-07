Sept 7 African Bank Ltd:

* African Bank Ltd says African Bank repurchases $207 mln worth of foreign bonds

* Denominated bond holders issued under its $6 bln euro medium term note (EMTN)

* African Bank Ltd says bank repurchased $134 mln worth of bonds from U.S. dollar bondholders and 79 mln swiss francs worth of bonds from swiss franc bond holders

* Buyback announcement follows EMTN public tender offer and open market repurchases announced in July 2016 of $325 mln worth of bonds

* African Bank Ltd says repurchased a weighted average of just under 52 pct of its EMTN bonds since April 2016 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2c6Twdj] (Bengaluru Newsroom)