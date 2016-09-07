BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
Sept 7 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
* CEO Ian Gorham says aims to leave firm at the end of its next financial year, but timing dependent on finding a new finance director.
* Says new business in July and August has been "consistent with trading up to the end of June".
* Says cash savings initiative, HL Savings, is on track to launch later this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.