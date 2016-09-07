Sept 7 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc

* CEO Ian Gorham says aims to leave firm at the end of its next financial year, but timing dependent on finding a new finance director.

* Says new business in July and August has been "consistent with trading up to the end of June".

* Says cash savings initiative, HL Savings, is on track to launch later this year.