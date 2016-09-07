Sept 7 (Reuters) -

* American Finance Trust, Inc. to acquire American Realty Capital - Retail Centers Of America, Inc. for $1.4 Billion

* American Finance Trust Inc says deal improving company's capital structure and creating accretion to AFIN's funds from operations per share in 2017

* RCA shareholders to receive 0.385 shares of AFIN stock and $0.95 in cash for each share of RCA stock held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: