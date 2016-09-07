BRIEF-Primary Health Care says Peter Gregg will step down as CEO
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
Sept 7 Alzinova AB :
* Said on Tuesday entered into cooperation with medium-sized global pharmaceutical company
* Partnership covers a project on Alzinova's patented ACC oligomers
Source text: bit.ly/2ck8D6O
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million