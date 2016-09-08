Sept 8 Bodegas Riojanas SA :

* Said on Wednesday bought 498,262 of its shares for 4.14 euros ($4.66) per share, that is 2.1 million euros in total

* Says carried out the purchase at a price 7.8 percent below Wednesday close price of 4.49 euros per share

* Says now holds 9.389 percent in its capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)