BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Bodegas Riojanas SA :
* Said on Wednesday bought 498,262 of its shares for 4.14 euros ($4.66) per share, that is 2.1 million euros in total
* Says carried out the purchase at a price 7.8 percent below Wednesday close price of 4.49 euros per share
* Says now holds 9.389 percent in its capital
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing