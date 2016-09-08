BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Oponeo.pl SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it sold 1,033,000 own shares at 31.0 zloty ($8.1) each to Altus TFI SA
* The sold shares represent 7.41 pct stake in Oponeo.pl
* The shares were previously acquired by Oponeo.pl under the buyback program
* Currenly Oponeo.pl holds 26 own shares
($1 = 3.8302 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
