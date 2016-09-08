Sept 8 White Rivers Exploration:

* Defines world class gold resource in South Africa joint venture with Harmony Gold intention to list on LSE & JSE in 2017

* Defined a significant JORC 2012 compliant gold resource of 11.5moz at 8.89g/t at its JV project in witwatersrand

* Project is also highly prospective for uranium

* Mining will target multiple high grade gold over 30+ year mine life at a production rate of between 250,000oz to 300,000oz of gold per annum (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)