BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Dmail Group SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported H1 total revenue of 14.0 million euros versus 13.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit of 33.7 million euros ($37.9 million) versus loss of 5.2 million euros a year ago
* Said that the H1 net result was boosted by positive non-recurring items and by the debt restructuring related to the composition with creditors
* Said it restated its H1 2015 financial data
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing