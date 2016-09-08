Sept 8 Giglio Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Giglio Fashion, signed an agreement with Baldinini Srl for the exclusive distribution of products on e-commerce platforms dedicated to fashion

* Baldinini is an Italian shoemaker

* Agreement to be valid until Oct. 31, 2017, with a tacit renewal agreement

