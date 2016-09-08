BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Giglio Group SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Giglio Fashion, signed an agreement with Baldinini Srl for the exclusive distribution of products on e-commerce platforms dedicated to fashion
* Baldinini is an Italian shoemaker
* Agreement to be valid until Oct. 31, 2017, with a tacit renewal agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares