BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders approved to change the name of the company to GEQUITY SpA from Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer