Sept 8 Derichebourg SA :

* Said on Wednesday Derichebourg Canada Environnement won a contract to manage waste for the city of Gatineau

* Contract for four years with prolongation of three supplementary years

* Contract worth C$ 45 million ($35 million) for initial period