BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 Derichebourg SA :
* Said on Wednesday Derichebourg Canada Environnement won a contract to manage waste for the city of Gatineau
* Contract for four years with prolongation of three supplementary years
* Contract worth C$ 45 million ($35 million) for initial period Source text: bit.ly/2c7q60c Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2852 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.