BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Cherry AB (publ) :
* Yggdrasil Gaming, Cherry's game development Business Area, has been granted two licences by Romania's National Gambling Office that permits Yggdrasil to supply licensed operators in the country with its portfolio of slots and promotional tools
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing