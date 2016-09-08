BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Everysport Media Group AB :
* Starts cooperation with Mediadrive UK
* Gets sales rights for PGATour.com and Europeantour.com in Sweden and Norway
* Sales rights are valid from September 2016
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares