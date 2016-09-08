Sept 8 OTP Bank Nyrt

* CEO Csanyi says there is a chance of several acquisitions in the near future - news agency MTI

* Acquisitions could happen in countries where OTP already present with small market share

* "Especially in neighbouring countries there are more banks for sale than ever" - Csanyi

* OTP shares -0.5 pct at 7,470 forints at 1307 GMT on Thursday vs -0.6 pct in wider market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)