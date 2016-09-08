BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 OTP Bank Nyrt
* CEO Csanyi says there is a chance of several acquisitions in the near future - news agency MTI
* Acquisitions could happen in countries where OTP already present with small market share
* "Especially in neighbouring countries there are more banks for sale than ever" - Csanyi
* OTP shares -0.5 pct at 7,470 forints at 1307 GMT on Thursday vs -0.6 pct in wider market
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares