BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Watt's SA :
* Said on Wednesday signed deal with Danone for a sale of Danone Chile SA for 16 billion Chilean pesos ($24 million) excluding net financial debt
* Says both parties agreed on initial conditions for licensing of brands Danone, Activia, Danone Light for the period of 15 years
($1 = 660.5200 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing