BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Xella Holdings International
* Says it has decided to start a sales process for building material maker Xella
* Says cannot give further details at this time
* Sources told Reuters in June that private equity group PAI Partners and Goldman Sachs' investment arm have mandated Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to sell Xella after failing to float it last year
* Sale could fetch more than 1.8 bln euros ($2 bln), the sources said at the time
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing