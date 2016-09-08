Sept 8 Euronext NV :

* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices

* Brederode SA, Celyad SA and RTL Group SA to be removed from the BEL Mid

* Asit Biotech SA and Celyad to be included in the the BEL Small index

* Changes will be effective as of Sept. 19

Source text: bit.ly/2clTlji

(Gdynia Newsroom)