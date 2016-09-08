BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Euronext NV :
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* Brederode SA, Celyad SA and RTL Group SA to be removed from the BEL Mid
* Asit Biotech SA and Celyad to be included in the the BEL Small index
* Changes will be effective as of Sept. 19
Source text: bit.ly/2clTlji Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.