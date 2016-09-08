BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC cuts share stake in Charter Communications, Priceline Group
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp
Sept 8 Euronext NV :
* Announces quarterly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices
* ASR Nederland NV and Philips Lighting BV to be included in the AMX index
* NSI NV and Koninklijke Wessanen NV to be removed from the AMX index
* Basic Fit NV, ForFarmers NV, NSI, Sif Holding NV and Wessanen to be included in the AScX index
* AND International Publishers NV, DPA Group NV , Holland Colours NV, Koninklijke Brill NV and Neways Electronics International NV to be removed from the AScX index
* Changes will be effective as of Sept. 19 Source text: bit.ly/2cwCu9f Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.