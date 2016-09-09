UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
Sept 9 Sporting Clube de Portugal SAD :
* Reported on Thursday its FY 2015/2016 operating revenue excluding player related transactions reached 68.8 million euros ($77.6 million) versus 58.4 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015/2016 net loss at 31.9 million euros versus profit of 19.3 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015/2016 revenue from player related transactions at 7.7 million euros versus 28.0 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2cH1sU2
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
FRANKFURT, May 20 German luxury carmaker Audi , a unit of Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.