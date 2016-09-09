Sept 9 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Said on Thursday that, answering to its shareholders'
questions, it has not sold or obliged to sell shares in its
portfolio company, Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o.
* Said that, according to its knowledge, shares of Graphene
Solutions acquired recently by Erne Ventures were acquired from
Inkubit sp. z o.o.
* Said that currently, after increase in Graphene
Solutions's capital, EBC Solicitors through its unit
Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA, holds 1,749 shares of
Graphene Solutions
