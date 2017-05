Sept 9 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG :

* Said on Thursday that Banco BTG Pactual intends to exercise put option and sell to the company 153.6 million preferred shares that it holds in Parati SA - Participacoes em Ativos de Energia Eletrica

* The company has to acquire shares until Nov. 30 or to indicate a third party which will do so

Source text: bit.ly/2ceFuc5

