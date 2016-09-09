Sept 9 AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Thursday that Umberto Gandini will join the
management as of Sept. 12
* The board will propose Umberto Gandini by co-optation as
substitute of board member Italo Zanzi and will also propose to
grant him operational powers
* Umberto Gandini worked for 23 years for Italian football
club AC Milan as organising director and in the last year as
member of the board
* Announced on May 31 that Italo Zanzi resigned as CEO and
member of the board of AS Roma, effective as of June 30
