Sept 9 AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Thursday that Umberto Gandini will join the management as of Sept. 12

* The board will propose Umberto Gandini by co-optation as substitute of board member Italo Zanzi and will also propose to grant him operational powers

* Umberto Gandini worked for 23 years for Italian football club AC Milan as organising director and in the last year as member of the board

* Announced on May 31 that Italo Zanzi resigned as CEO and member of the board of AS Roma, effective as of June 30

