By Gareth Gore
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Welcome to the IFR Capital Markets
Week Ahead - a new weekly briefing from Thomson Reuters IFR.
Orders, please! Postal Savings Bank of China begins bookbuilding
for what will easily be the largest IPO seen this year
. China's biggest lender by bank branches is hoping
to raise as much as US$8.1bn from the Hong Kong listing, more
than the combined proceeds from all the US listings done so far
in 2016.
The Chinese bank has already lined up five cornerstone
investors to buy most of the shares, making the job easier for
investment banks running the deal. Still, worries over the
country's banking system will put some buyers off: analysts have
previously warned that China's bad loan pile could be eight
times higher than the official rate.
New emissions Volkswagen is widely anticipated to be preparing
for its first return to the corporate bond market since becoming
embroiled in an emissions scandal a year ago that has landed it
with a US$15bn bill. The German automaker has been
a regular visitor to ABS markets since then, but has so far
shied away from selling debt.
Bowled over? Ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl is expected
to begin wrapping up investor meetings ahead of a £140m IPO, in
what should be the first UK listing since the Brexit vote
. The company had previously eyed a deal in July, but
ditched those plans following the June 23 referendum - before
reviving them again last month.
Mark-ed down? The sterling corporate bond market could be in for
some uncertain sessions this week as investors digest comments
from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney suggesting that the
universe of bonds eligible for purchase under its latest
corporate bond purchase programme could be substantially smaller
than previously thought.
AT1 market spiced up Triple B rated State Bank of India begins
meeting investors ahead of a planned US dollar-denominated
Additional Tier 1 offering. The transaction would
be the first of its kind from India, potentially opening a
funding route for the country's thinly-capitalised banks.
Meetings will take place in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.
Forex hearing Mark Johnson, the global head of foreign exchange
cash trading at HSBC who was arrested at a New York airport in
July, will appear at a court hearing on Wednesday. The Brit has
pleaded not guilty to charges that he participated in a
fraudulent scheme to front-run a US$3.5bn currency transaction
by one of the bank's clients.
PIKing up steam At least three issuers are set to hit the
European high-yield market, which shows no signs of slowdown
after last week's jumbo PIK deals from Schaeffler and Ardagh. US
car rental firm Hertz is looking to raise up to 225m, while
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse both sent "save-the-date"
notices for separate deals.
Drug-fuelled IG frenzy Shire will be one of a long list of
issuers in the US investment-grade market, in what is expected
to another busy few days after last week's US$53bn of deals. The
drugmaker agreed to buy Baxalta International for US$32bn
earlier this year, signing an US$18bn fully underwritten bank
facility to finance the acquisition.
Last week in numbers
9.25% - Delays worked well for Ghana's Eurobond, allowing it to
price below 10% target
11m - Losses booked by the Deutsche Bundesbank on sovereign
bond purchases
165 - New jobs created by Deutsche Bank at a new data lab in
Dublin
17.1% - Return from emerging markets local currency debt so far
this year
