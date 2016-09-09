Sept 9 (Reuters) -

** Russian low-cost airline Pobeda (Victory), owned by Aeroflot, will lease five Boeing 737-800 airplanes from Chinese BOC Aviation, a source close to the national carrier's board of directors told Reuters

** Representatives of Pobeda and Aeroflot declined to comment

** Pobeda, which currently operates 12 Boeing 737s, will increase its fleet to 17 planes

** The low-cost airline takes the planes in operational leasing for 10-year period, BOC Aviation will start deliveries of the planes in 2017, the source said

** Pobeda was established two years ago in place of Dobrolyot (Good Flight), grounded by Western sanctions

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)