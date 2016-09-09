Sept 9 Skywest Inc

* Skywest Inc. Reports combined August 2016 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

* 2.46 billion revenue passenger miles for august 2016, compared to 2.67 billion last year (drops currency symbol '$')

* Skywest generated 2.98 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for august 2016, compared to 3.19 billion asms

* Aug load factor 82.7 percent versus 83.7 percent