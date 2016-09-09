UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Skywest Inc
* Skywest Inc. Reports combined August 2016 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines
* 2.46 billion revenue passenger miles for august 2016, compared to 2.67 billion last year (drops currency symbol '$')
* Skywest generated 2.98 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for august 2016, compared to 3.19 billion asms
* Aug load factor 82.7 percent versus 83.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)