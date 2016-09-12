Sept 12 Agroliga Group :

* Said on Saturday that it started the construction of a a sunflower crushing plant with extraction capacity

* The crushing capacity is planned for 170,000 tonnes sunflower seed per year

* The first phase of the plant provides processing of 100,000 tons of sunflower seed per year

* The plant will start operations in Sept. - Oct. 2017

