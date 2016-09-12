BRIEF-TSH Resources updates on April production figures
* For April ,crude palm oil production 15,427 mt , palm kernel production 4,184 mt
Sept 12 Agroliga Group :
* Said on Saturday that it started the construction of a a sunflower crushing plant with extraction capacity
* The crushing capacity is planned for 170,000 tonnes sunflower seed per year
* The first phase of the plant provides processing of 100,000 tons of sunflower seed per year
* The plant will start operations in Sept. - Oct. 2017



* Estate production of fresh fruit bunches for April 2017 was 1,330.18 metric tonnes