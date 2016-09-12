Sept 12 Promotora de Informaciones SA (Prisa)
:
* Said Saturday its unit Grupo Santillana Educacion Global
SL had completed acquisition of education business of Carvajal
SA for 14.3 million euros ($16.1 million)
* Operation involved purchase of shares in companies engaged
in education business in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Guatemala,
Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico
* Shares of Grupo Editorial Norma SA were not transferred as
the company had not obtained relevant authorization from the
competition bodies
Source text: bit.ly/2ckSw7W
