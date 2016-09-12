UPDATE 4-Ivory Coast soldiers agree to end mutiny, return to barracks
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
Sept 12Toya SA :
* Said on Friday funds managed by Altus TFI SA increased its stake in the company to 8.56 percent from 4.6 percent after purchase of 3.1 million shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)
NEW YORK, May 16 Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.