Sept 12 Contax Participacoes SA :

* Said on Friday concluded the sale of Allus division with operations in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Spain to Grupo Konectanet SL for $140.4 million

* Allus' enterprise value of $192.0 million was adjusted for the debt and other liabilities and contingencies

