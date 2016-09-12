(Adds comment, background)
Sept 12 Electrolux CEO Jonas
Samuelson to journalists on sidelines of media event:
* CEO says in general sees no need to significantly alter
FY2016 market demand outlook
* Co. sees European market demand growing 2-4 pct in FY2016,
appliances demand seen up 4-5 pct in North America
* Says U.S. market has become more volatile
* Says on WTO ruling related to U.S. anti-subsidy duties on
Korean-made washing machines, will affect Electrolux relatively
little due to small exposure
* South Korea last week largely won an appeal ruling at the
World Trade Organization on Wednesday, putting U.S. anti-subsidy
duties on Korean-made washing machines at risk
* The news has weighed on shares of white goods makers such
as Electrolux and Whirlpool Inc
* Electrolux CEO says raw material price impact forecast
largely unchanged
* Co said in July sees positive raw material cost effect of
around 750 mln SEK in 2016
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)