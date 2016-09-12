BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* Global Logistic Properties to buy U.S. warehouse portfolio for $1.1 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Global Logistic Properties will own nearly 200 million square feet of warehouse property in U.S. upon completion of deal - WSJ Source : (on.wsj.com/2cRWech)
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, May 16 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.