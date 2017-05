Sept 13 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolves to admits to trade on WSE's regulated market shares of ASM Group SA and exclude the shares from trade on NewConnect market as of Sept. 14

* ASM Group to list 102,000 series A shares, 53,654,285 series B shares and 3,263,357 series C shares

* ASM Group's shares to be traded under short name ASMGROUP and ticker ASM

Source text bit.ly/2c5Sj5r

bit.ly/2cATk9N

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)