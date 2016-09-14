Sept 14 Graal SA :

* Its management said on Tuesday that the price per one company's share proposed in the tender offer for Graal shares reflects the company's fair value

* Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and other affiliates announced a tender for all Graal's outstanding shares at 26 zlotys per share in Aug.

