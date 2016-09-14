Sept 14 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Said on Tuesday that it authorized mPay SA to provide payment services as 'National Payment Institution'

* Refused to issue a permit for the provision of payment services as 'National Payment Institution' to IAI SA due to its non-compliance with certain provisions of the law on payment services

Source text - bit.ly/2c7PhO0

