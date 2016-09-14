BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Digital Bros SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015/2016 gross revenue of 110.2 million euros versus 121.2 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit at 12.5 million euros versus 9.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposed FY dividend of 0.13 euro per share
* Said that its expectations for the next fiscal year are positive, but it will not be possible to replicate the operating margin which have been realized during this fiscal year, which were also positively impacted by the sales of PAYDAY 2 rights
Source text www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.