Sept 14 Digital Bros SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015/2016 gross revenue of 110.2 million euros versus 121.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit at 12.5 million euros versus 9.1 million euros a year ago

* Proposed FY dividend of 0.13 euro per share

* Said that its expectations for the next fiscal year are positive, but it will not be possible to replicate the operating margin which have been realized during this fiscal year, which were also positively impacted by the sales of PAYDAY 2 rights

Source text www.1info.it

