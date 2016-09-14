BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Ums United Medical Systems International AG :
* Reports on the first quarter of 2016/17
* Cash in banks fell from 15.4 million euros ($17.29 million) to 6.6 million euros as a result of distribution of an additional 2.00 euros per share in Q1
* Expenses incurred were largely covered by liquidation reserve, so that there was a profit of 6,000 euros due to interest income in Q1
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.