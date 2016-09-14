Sept 14 Ums United Medical Systems International AG :

* Reports on the first quarter of 2016/17

* Cash in banks fell from 15.4 million euros ($17.29 million) to 6.6 million euros as a result of distribution of an additional 2.00 euros per share in Q1

* Expenses incurred were largely covered by liquidation reserve, so that there was a profit of 6,000 euros due to interest income in Q1

