Sept 14 Bayer's
* CEO says there is no price adjustment mechanism in the
agreement with monsanto, regulatory risks are under control
* CEO says had some initial contacts with regulators, have
received encouraging feedback
* Crop science head Liam Condon says no decision yet on
leadership of new combined business
* Condon says regarding political background, we've been
encouraged by the feeback we've received so far in key
jurisdictions
* CFO says too early to talk about asset sales related to
antitrust
