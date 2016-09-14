BRIEF-Digital China Group to invest 60 mln yuan to set up network technology co with partner
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
Sept 14 Excelsior Alimentos SA :
* Said on Tuesday that in accordance with a court decision Wesley Mendonca Batista was temporarily suspended from exercising the functions of chairman
* The board of directors appoints Gilberto Tomazoni as chairman
Source text: bit.ly/2csNlC6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25