Sept 14 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
* Cracker Barrel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal
2016 results and provides guidance for fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $2.12
* Q4 revenue $745.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $741.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.95 to $8.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.95 billion to $3.0 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85
* Says compared to prior year Q4, comparable store
restaurant sales increased 3.2% in Q4
* Sees 2017 comparable store restaurant sales and retail
sales growth in a range of 1.0% to 2.0%
* Sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $125 million
