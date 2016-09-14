BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :
* Deepens cooperation with Everysport Media Group (formerly Newsme)
* Advertisers buy the service as an ongoing monthly subscription of 495 Swedish crowns ($58.19) per month
Source text: bit.ly/2cNaoqC
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5062 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26